Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,235,046 shares of company stock valued at $993,331,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.