American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $274,602.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President H Allan Dow sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $274,602.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,774.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,877 shares of company stock worth $1,478,563 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 209.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

