American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.69 on Thursday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.82.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 209.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
