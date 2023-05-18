Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.
Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.