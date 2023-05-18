AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.