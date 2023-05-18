Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.