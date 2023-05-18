Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

