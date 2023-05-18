argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 221,604 shares.The stock last traded at $388.93 and had previously closed at $406.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in argenx by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 185.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 4,901.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.