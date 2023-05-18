Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,276 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 354,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 293,459 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock valued at $132,131,966 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROIV stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

