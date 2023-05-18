Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 468 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Insider Activity

WesBanco Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,475. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.