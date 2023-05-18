Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $160.61 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $271.12. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

