Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,153 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,622.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $650,162 in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.