Arizona State Retirement System Buys 596 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

