Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $267,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.8% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TowneBank Price Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

