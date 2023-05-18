Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

