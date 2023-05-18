Arizona State Retirement System Has $637,000 Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.12.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

