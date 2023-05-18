Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,750 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alight were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

