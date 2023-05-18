Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ ARTEW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.