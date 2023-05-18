Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

