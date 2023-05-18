Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 712,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

