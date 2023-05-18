Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $561.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $615.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a one year low of $534.99 and a one year high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

