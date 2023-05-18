Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,091 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $61,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.46 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.