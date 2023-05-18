AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,971 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVB opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

