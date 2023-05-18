Aviva PLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $186.11.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.