Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,583,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,687,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

