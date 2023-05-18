Aviva PLC Buys 337,228 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 337,228 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

