Aviva PLC Has $4.34 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $31,218,000. Styrax Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,029,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,870 shares of company stock worth $3,214,470. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.5 %

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

