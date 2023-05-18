Aviva PLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,844,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

