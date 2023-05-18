Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

