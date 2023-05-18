Aviva PLC Sells 33,278 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,278 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 21.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

