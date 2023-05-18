AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AVROBIO Trading Down 9.5 %

AVROBIO stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 175.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVROBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVROBIO Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

