Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.