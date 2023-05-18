Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $2.74. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,632 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

