BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Chairman Robert V. Vitale Sells 15,000 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

