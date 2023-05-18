Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

NYSE AAP opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

