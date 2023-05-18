Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,163 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIX opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $154.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

