Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 550 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $289.66 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

