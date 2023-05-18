Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $348,412,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,170 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,210,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock opened at $146.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.