Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.