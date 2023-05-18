Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $998.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.61. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Company Profile



NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

