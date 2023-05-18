Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

