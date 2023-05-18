Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.39. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $620,563. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

