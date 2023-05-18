Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

