Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

