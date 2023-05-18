Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

NYSE NSP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082 in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Featured Stories

