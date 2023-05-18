Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 17,754 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081,403 shares of company stock worth $372,068,252. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.