Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

