Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 5,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $407.37 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $407.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.