Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dover by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.
Dover Trading Up 1.7 %
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Dover Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
