Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $287.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.