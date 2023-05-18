Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

